New York Giants rookie Deandre Baker surprises mom with Bentley

New York Giants first-round pick Deandre Baker used some of the money he received when he signed his rookie contract with the team on a lavish gift for his mother.

Baker posted a photo on Instagram of his mother in shock as he gifted her a brand new Bentley.

“I Told Mama We Straight... Remember We Use To Be In A Nissan... Watched Her Struggle And Sacrifice To Make Sure I’m Straight ...Now It’s My Turn To Take Care Her,” he wrote in the photo’s caption.

The Giants drafted Baker 30th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. He played four seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs and won the Jim Thorpe Award, an accolade for the top defensive back in college football, in 2018.

He recorded seven interceptions and 116 total tackles in 36 games at Georgia.

According to NJ.com, Baker’s rookie deal is worth more than $10 million over four years, and he received a $5.6-million signing bonus.