Giants release Golden Tate after tumultuous season, clear over $8M in cap space

The New York Giants released veteran wide receiver Golden Tate on Wednesday after two tumultuous seasons.

Tate took to social media shortly after the news was announced to thank the organization and express his desire go "get another ring."

"I appreciate the conversations and professionalism the Giants management showed me earlier today," his post read. "Always a class act organization from start to finish, your respect means the world to me and my family."

He continued: "To my teammates, I’ll value each and every relationship I’ve built over the last 2 seasons … Y’all go own the NFC East (unless I’m in the division.)"

Tate’s statement seemed to avoid addressing the controversy that followed him as a Giant.

After signing a four-year contract in 2019, Tate was suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the league’s PED’s policy. The following season he saw a decline in performance, which led to an outburst on the field that resulted in him being a healthy scratch for the game against the Washington Football Team in November.

"My actions were unacceptable and I apologized to the team, the GM, the coaches, the offense," Tate said at the time.

Tate was also in the hot seat after his wife, Elise Tate, slammed the Giants in a social media post for saying they "underutilized" him. He said he was unaware of his wife’s social media post at the time but defended her saying: "she is and will always be my biggest fan."

The Giants cleared $8.4 million in cap space on Wednesday with the release of Tate and veteran linebacker David Mayo, the NFL Network reported.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.