Giants RB Brown suspended 4 games

New York Giants running back Andre Brown has been suspended four games without pay by the NFL for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

The suspension, announced by the league in a statement on Friday, will keep the little-used Brown off the field for the first four games of the regular season.

Brown will be eligible to return to the team's active roster on the day after its fourth regular season game. He is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games.

The 25-year-old back has played in just four NFL games -- all during the 2010 season when he was on the roster of four different teams.