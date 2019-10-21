Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

New York Giants
Published

New York Giants' Pat Shurmur eviscerated over play-calling in loss to Arizona Cardinals

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 21Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 21

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 21 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

New York Giants coach Pat Shumur’s vanilla play-calling against the Arizona Cardinals came under fire after the team lost a close one at home Sunday.

The Giants were down 24-21 late in the fourth quarter when Shurmur drew up a draw play on 3rd-and-18 to Saquon Barkley. The play yielded little results giving the Giants a 4th-and-long for Jones to make and to keep the drive alive as the clock was winding down.

TENNESSEE TITANS' CODY PARKEY FAILS TO ESCAPE FIELD-GOAL KICKING DEMONS, SETS OFF SOCIAL MEDIA WITH 'DOINK'

New York failed to convert the play, giving the Cardinals a chance to put the nail in the coffin at the Giants’ 30-yard line. Arizona would only manage a field goal, but it was clear that New York’s overall momentum was thrown for a loss.

Jones got the ball back at his own 12-yard line after rookie wide receiver Darius Slayton took the ball out of the end zone nearing the two-minute warning.

As the Giants fell to 2-5 on the season, fans on social media eviscerated Shurmur.

TOM BRADY UPSET 'BLAME-AND-SHAME MEDIA ATMOSPHERE' CREATED CONTROVERSY OVER NETFLIX SERIES CAMEO

Shurmur defended the play-calling on the team’s second-to-last possession, saying “It was going to play out the way I thought. ... Stop them, make them kick a field goal at the very least, then we go down and score a TD. Plus, I wanted to get a chance to make it on 4th-and-15.”

Even Barkley agreed with the call, according to the New York Post.

“I think it’s a great call,” he said. “If they drop back, I think you got one of your best playmakers on the field with the ball in his hands.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Shurmur has a chance to get into some rarified air if the Giants fall to the Detroit Lions next week. According to Big Blue United, a loss for Shurmur would move him into eighth place for worst coaching record in NFL history. He is currently in 10th place with a .303 winning percentage.

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_