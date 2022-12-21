Giants exec speaks out after Carlos Correa deal falls through

Carlos Correa was supposed to be introduced as the newest member of the San Francisco Giants Tuesday morning.

He's headed to New York Mets instead.

A few hours before Correa's scheduled introductory press conference in San Francisco, a medical issue was detected in Correa’s physical, and his 13-year, $350 million deal with San Fran fell through.

In the middle of the night, Steve Cohen and the Mets swooped in, reportedly agreeing to a 12-year, $315 million deal with the 2021 AL Platinum Glove Award winner.

Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi spoke for a long while on how he would break the bank this offseason. Aaron Judge was close to leaving the New York Yankees for the Giants, and they literally were hours away from officially introducing Correa.

Instead, they came away with none of the big-time free agents.

Zaidi confirmed a "difference of opinion" in Correa's physical. He was cleared by doctors, but the Giants did not like what they saw.

"While we are prohibited from disclosing confidential medical information, as [Correa's agent] Scott Boras stated publicly, there was a difference of opinion over the results of Carlos’ physical examination. We wish Carlos the best," he said in a statement.

Boras told the San Francisco Chronicle the Giants "indicated they still wanted to negotiate about Correa. But he didn't hear anything more from them." Soon after is when the Mets pounced.

The Mets spoke with Boras about Correa before he agreed to his deal with the Giants, according to SNY, but a deal progressed very quickly late Tuesday night.

The Mets have committed over $790 million in payroll in offseason signings that also include three-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander for $86.6 million over the next two years; a five-year, $102 million deal to Edwin Diaz; and bringing back Brandon Nimmo on an eight-year deal worth $162 million.

The Mets also have Francisco Lindor on a 10-year deal worth $341 million, the fourth-largest contract of all time, which began last season. Correa will move to third base while Lindor mans shortstop for the Mets.