Giants, Nationals rained out, day-night twin-bill Saturday

The San Francisco Giants’ game at the Washington Nationals on Thursday night was postponed because of rain.

The game was called less than an hour before the scheduled start. The tarp remained over the infield on the night of what was supposed to be the first game at Nationals Park since the 2019 World Series without capacity limits.

The rainout was rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader of seven-inning games on Saturday at 2:05 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

WEATHERMAN?

With the tarp on the field early on Thursday, Giants manager Kapler had to field a few weather-related questions.

"The east coast, the NL East in particular, is different," said Kapler, who managed the Phillies from 2018-19. "You have to expect that you’re going to run into delays. I did not expect to be thinking as much about weather as I do in this position but I am. Everyone is asking about it so here we are talking the weather."

CHANCE TO REST

After beating Tampa Bay 9-7 in 11 innings on Wednesday, Washington didn’t return home until early Thursday morning ahead of its long homestand.

"I didn’t go to sleep until 6:30, woke up at 11:30 rip-roaring to go," Nationals manager Dave Martinez said.

Martinez and the rest of the Nationals got opponent to rest on Thursday night before playing 11 games over the 10 days. That stretch includes doubleheaders on Saturday and on June 19 against the Mets.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: Kapler said LHP Caleb Baragar (left elbow inflammation) is close to returning. OF Mike Yastrzemski (right thumb sprain) and C Curt Casali (left wrist sprain) could come off the 10-IL Saturday or Sunday.

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Anthony DeSclafani (5-2, 3.51) starts Friday. He has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 15 consecutive road starts.

Nationals: RHP Max Scherzer (5-4, 2.22 ERA) is 4-5 with a 3.86 ERA in 10 starts against the Giants.