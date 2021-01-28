Giants legend Michael Strahan tests positive for coronavirus, is at home quarantining

Pro Football Hall of Famer and New York Giants legend Michael Strahan is the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19, it was revealed by the "Good Morning America" team on Thursday.

".@michaelstrahan has tested positive for COVID-19 but is feeling okay," the Good Morning America Twitter account tweeted out. "@GMA is following CDC guidelines and we hope to see him back at the desk soon."

GMA’s Robin Roberts added that Strahan is at home quarantining.

George Stephanopoulos added: "He is also feeling well, looking forward to being back here shortly."

Strahan, who has made appearances on "Good Morning America" since 2016, also hosts "The $10,000 Pyramid." He also is a football analyst for FOX Sports, but for the duration of the 2020 NFL season, Strahan has worked from home.

Strahan played his entire 15-year career with the Giants. Strahan, a seven-time Pro Bowler, was a Super Bowl champion with the Giants in 2007, and he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.