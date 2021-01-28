Expand / Collapse search
Giants legend Michael Strahan tests positive for coronavirus, is at home quarantining

Strahan played his entire 15-year career with the Giants

By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Pro Football Hall of Famer and New York Giants legend Michael Strahan is the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19, it was revealed by the "Good Morning America" team on Thursday.

".@michaelstrahan has tested positive for COVID-19 but is feeling okay," the Good Morning America Twitter account tweeted out. "@GMA is following CDC guidelines and we hope to see him back at the desk soon."

GMA’s Robin Roberts added that Strahan is at home quarantining.

George Stephanopoulos added: "He is also feeling well, looking forward to being back here shortly."

Strahan, who has made appearances on "Good Morning America" since 2016, also hosts "The $10,000 Pyramid." He also is a football analyst for FOX Sports, but for the duration of the 2020 NFL season, Strahan has worked from home.

Strahan played his entire 15-year career with the Giants. Strahan, a seven-time Pro Bowler, was a Super Bowl champion with the Giants in 2007, and he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

