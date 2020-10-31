Giants' Logan Ryan compares Tom Brady to the 'final boss in Mario'

Logan Ryan gave Tom Brady a lasting memory of his time with the New England Patriots – a pick six to solidify a Tennessee Titans victory in the AFC playoffs.

When the two meet again Monday night, they will both be on different teams – Ryan with the New York Giants and Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Ryan understands what Brady brings to the table better than anyone given that they were teammates at one point on the Patriots.

Ryan talked about Brady on Thursday and offered a few comparisons.

“To answer the first question, what I see in Tom Brady is Tom Brady. Like fine wine, he keeps getting better. Twenty years of experience, arguably, I think the best player to play the game, the best quarterback. He does everything he can to figure out the defense. He’s a great point guard in this league where he just distributes the ball to his playmakers. He has everyone playing well for him. They have a guy Scotty Miller, number 10, who’s running past everybody. Mike Evans, [Chris] Godwin, Gronk is back to old Gronk form. He brings the best out of his teammates. He is one of the greatest teammates I ever had. He makes everyone around him better and that’s what I see in Tampa,” Ryan said.

"The same old Tom Brady to me and that’s excellence. Definitely the interception was a big play in my career, a big play in both our careers. He reached out to me afterwards. I had dropped one earlier in the game and he said, 'why can’t you drop them both?' I said, 'even though I like you, I can’t drop them both.' We have much respect for each other. To me, he’s the ultimate test as a player. He’s like the final boss in ‘Mario’ or whatever game you might play when you’re on the last level, and they have hammers and cannonballs and everything going off in the game. He presents every threat to you possible. You have to stay super locked-in. As a competitor, I feel like he brings the best out in me because I know I have to be my best in order to compete with him. I love playing against him because it’s the greatest challenge in football, definitely mentally, and physically, as well.”

Brady heard the comparison and responded to Ryan on social media.

Despite being 1-6, the Giants have been in almost every game this season.

Ryan and the veterans on defense have been a big part of keeping New York in games this season. He had 44 tackles, a forced fumble and a sack in seven games for the Giants.