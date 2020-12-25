Giants, Logan Ryan agree to 3-year, $5M deal: Report

New York Giants fans woke up to quite the Christmas surprise.

Star safety Logan Ryan reached a three-year, $31 million contract with the Giants, he announced Friday on Twitter.

"A Christmas Morning we’ll never forget," he wrote. "The @giants and I just agreed to a new 3 year deal. IM HERE TO STAY!! Merry Christmas."

His new contract includes a $20 million guarantee, a deal he earned after taking a chance on himself after previously agreeing to a one-year, $5 million deal.

Ryan has been a blessing for the Giants secondary. This season has has 83 tackles, three forced fumbles, one interception and one sack.

Joe Judge, who worked with Ryan on the New England Patriots, praised him after his initial signing.

"He’s a smart guy that plays tough on the field," Judge said according to ClutchPoints.com.

Ryan is the type of player that improves from year to year, Judge said.

He really works on his craft," Judge said. "He’s not just a guy who’s out there, kind of ‘this is what I am.’ He’s always looking to work on maybe something that hurt him the year before and he’s looking to always go ahead and improve on his strengths."