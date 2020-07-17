Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas formally charged in hit-and-run case

New York Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas was formally charged this week with three misdemeanors related to a hit-and-run incident in California last month, reports say.

The 25-year-old Pro Bowler is facing one count of reckless driving on a highway, hit-and-run property damage and driving while suspended/revoked for DUI of alcohol/drugs for a June 15 incident where police say he T-boned another vehicle, ESPN reported, citing the Butte County District Attorney’s Office.

TEXANS’ KENNY STILLS ARRESTED AT BREONNA TAYLOR PROTESTS IN KENTUCKY: REPORT

According to reports at the time, witnesses told police Rosas was driving carelessly at 100 mph around 8:25 a.m. in Chico, Calif., when he supposedly failed to stop at a red light.

He then allegedly slammed his black SUV into the side of a pickup truck and drove on. Witnesses saw the NFL player exit the car after it eventually broke down.

Police later found Rosas on the side of the road with blood on his hands, legs and bare feet, ESPN reported. Although the initial police report cited alcohol impairment, Wednesday’s charges did not reflect that.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rosas has been with the Giants since 2017 and recently signed a one-year tender in April.

He is due in court on Sept. 4.

Fox News Daniel Canova contributed to this report.