Giants' Kenny Golladay may be held in contempt of court

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay may be catching some legal issues ahead of his debut for Big Blue after failing to appear at a virtual deposition for a lawsuit back in December.

The receiver could be held in contempt of court if he refuses to answer for his missed subpoena by July 22.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

With no real liability in a civil case arranged by Golladay’s former agent, Jason Bernstein, the litigation focuses on memorabilia company Redland Sports and MVP Authentics over violated exclusive rights contract and money owed to Bernstein for Golladay’s new contract with the Giants.

The NY Post report details the following:

"Jason Bernstein, is suing memorabilia company Redland Sports and MVP Authentics for allegedly violating an exclusive rights contract by working with rival NFL agent Todd France to set up an autograph signing in 2019. Golladay played with the Lions at the time and later became a client of France’s at Creative Artists Agency."

The Giants receiver must submit a detailed response to pardon his absence by July 22 — five days before the start of Giants training camp. No jail time appears to be imminent for Golladay based on the court filing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Details from Detroit News add that Golladay’s former agent is asking for more than $1.7 million in damages after losing out on commission fees and marketing deals.

The 27-year-old Golladay signed with the New York Giants in March to a four-year, $72 million contract after four seasons in Detroit.