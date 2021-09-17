Giants' Kadarius Toney expresses frustration in cryptic Instagram post: report

New York Giants first-round pick Kadarius Toney was mostly absent from the team’s offensive scheme in the loss Thursday night against the Washington Football Team.

Toney played about 19 snaps in the game after only playing 8% of the offensive snaps in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos. NJ.com reported Toney was spotted on the sideline in the third quarter getting a talking-to from coach Joe Judge. The rookie receiver then stormed away upset with whatever just happened.

The paper also caught Toney’s frustrating mystery Instagram message before it was deleted.

"I don’t be mad, s--- just be lame to me," Toney wrote before deleting it.

On Friday morning, he posted three yawning emojis.

New York selected Toney with the No. 20 pick of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Florida, and he was expected to add a dynamic punch to the offense with Sterling Shepard and the newly signed Kenny Golladay.

In the first two games, he’s been anything but that.

He caught two passes in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos for -2 yards and wasn’t targeted at all during the Washington game. C.J. Board saw a lot of action on offense for the Giants.

Toney started his tenure with the Giants missing time at training camp as he battled COVID-19.

The Giants also saw a sideline incident between Golladay and Daniel Jones during the game, but Jones insisted after the game it was nothing that can’t be worked out.