Giants' Kadarius Toney downplays any frustration with team: 'We good over here'

Kadarius Toney used Instagram to vent his frustration then followed up with a tweet

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
New York Giants rookie Kadarius Toney downplayed any kind of frustration with the team after posting a cryptic message on his Instagram last night following the team’s loss to the Washington Football Team.

Toney, a former Florida standout wide receiver, addressed the concerns in a tweet Friday.

"Y’all try to turn anything into something, SMH," he wrote. "We good over here."

Toney played about 19 snaps in the game after only playing 8% of the offensive snaps in Week 1 against the Denver BroncosNJ.com reported Toney was spotted on the sideline in the third quarter getting a talking-to from coach Joe Judge. The rookie receiver then stormed away, apparently upset with the exchange.

The publication also caught Toney’s cryptic expression on Instagram before it was deleted.

"I don’t be mad, s--- just be lame to me," Toney wrote before deleting it.

On Friday morning, he posted three yawning emojis.

Judge was asked later Friday about whether he "sensed’ any frustration with Toney.

GIANTS BRUSH OFF DANIEL JONES, KENNY GOLLADAY HEATED INTERACTION DURING WASHINGTON LOSS

"I would say in terms of KT, I see a guy that shows up every day and works hard. That’s what I see. So, in terms of trying to gauge somebody’s emotions, I judge them based on their actions and how they work, and I’ve seen a guy that’s come to practice every day and the meetings and (has) been attentive," Judge said. "He’s worked hard on the field, He’s going to continue to improve as a player and build himself in as an intricate part of our offense."

Judge added he wasn’t going to speak to Toney’s playing time until he talked with Toney directly.

New York selected Toney with the No. 20 pick of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Florida, and he was expected to add a dynamic punch to the offense with Sterling Shepard and newly signed Kenny Golladay.

Toney has been anything but that the first two weeks of the season. 

He caught two passes in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos for -2 yards and wasn’t targeted at all during the Washington game. Fellow receiver C.J. Board saw a lot of action on offense for the Giants.

Toney started his tenure with the Giants missing time at training camp as he battled COVID-19.

The Giants also had a sideline incident erupt between Golladay and Daniel Jones during the game, but Jones insisted after the game it was nothing that can’t be worked out.

