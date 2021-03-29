Giants co-owner John Mara admits impatience with team, addresses free-agent spending

New York Giants co-owner John Mara admitted he is getting "impatient" with the team’s losing seasons which was partly the reason for the big free-agent spending this month.

The Giants, one of the league’s oldest and most well-known franchises, have suffered through four consecutive losing seasons and haven’t won a playoff since their 2011 Super Bowl victory. Mara told the New York Post in a story published Sunday he’s hoping to get back into playoff contention quickly.

"I’d be very disappointed if things don’t turn around quickly. … I’m starting to get impatient. It’s been a while. I’m tired of explaining to fans at the end of every season, ‘Things are getting better. We’re on the right track.’ You lose credibility with them. … I’m not saying we have to [make the playoffs] this year. I never want to be in that business. I don’t think we’re a finished product by any stretch of the imagination," he told the paper. "We need to add more pieces. But looking at the players we have added, there’s reason to think we’ll be in the playoffs sooner rather than later."

New York added Kenny Golladay to the offense. The team has been lacking a top-tier wide receiver since trading Odell Beckham Jr. New York also shored-up its defensive line with the re-signing of Leonard Williams and the secondary with Adoree Jackson. But the team did take a hit losing Dalvin Tomlinson and Kevin Zeitler.

Mara told the New York Post he doesn’t want to see the Giants of old. New York had a streak of missing the postseason from 1964-1980. Ray Perkins ended the streak and Bill Parcells won two Super Bowls with the team during his reign.

"It’s not all that different, to be honest with you," Mara said. "I’ve said things in the past like, ‘I’ll make sure that doesn’t happen again,’ yet here we are — four losing seasons in a row, we haven’t won a playoff game since Super Bowl XLVI. Yeah, that is a fear of mine. Maybe that’s another reason we committed so much money this offseason. We need to turn this team around."

The Giants were lucky to be in playoff contention until the very end of the 2020 season but six wins will not be able to get them in that same realm in 2021.

Daniel Jones will be entering his third season as the starting quarterback and Saquon Barkley will be on a prove-it year in hopes of landing a big contract in the offseason. A lot is riding on the two young stars and their success or failure this season will likely reverberate across the entire organization.