Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Giants
Published

Giants' Joe Judge taking full responsibility for team's poor start: 'The fish stinks from the head down'

New York is 1-5 to start the 2021 season

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The New York Giants are off to an abysmal 1-5 start, and head coach Joe Judge isn’t pointing the finger.

In fact, the second-year coach is taking full responsibility.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge watches play against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021.

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge watches play against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

"There's your answer. I'm the head coach. It's my responsibility, point blank," Judge said Thursday. "Every player on this field, every position group, the execution, it all comes down to me. The fish stinks from the head down."

Judge continued: "I've been taught that from great guys who I worked for, played for. There are no excuses, no exceptions. You demand it from your coaches to make sure that the players are playing the right way. You demand it of the players to know what to do and then go out there to do it."

BENGALS' JOE BURROW IS A 'MODERN-DAY JOE MONTANA,' SUPER BOWL CHAMPION QB SAYS

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge reacts on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge reacts on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

"But it starts with me and ends with me."

Last week, the Los Angeles Rams stormed into MetLife Stadium and came away with a dominating 38-11 victory over the Giants. New York lost all three of its home games this year by a combined score of 82-38.

Since taking over as head coach, Judge has a 7-15 record, but he says that he isn’t feeling the pressure.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge calls out to his team during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge calls out to his team during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

"To me, the only time you really feel any kind of pressure and nerves is when you're unprepared," Judge said. "If you're prepared and you go through the tasks and process at hand, and you're consistent with it, then you go in with confidence.

"That is what we preach to our guys. We come out here and practice every week, prepare a certain way every week. We have to go out there better and execute better to have the results that we want."

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com