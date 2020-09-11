Giants' Joe Judge reflects on 9/11 attacks: 'That’s the lesson everyone has to take, how resilient this country is'

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge believes that no matter how divided the country may seem, remembering America’s response to the 9/11 attacks provides a lesson in “how resilient this country is.”

Donning an FDNY hat, Judge spoke during a video conference on the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks ahead of Friday’s team practice.

JETS TAKE FLIER ON ALEX OGLETREE AFTER GIANTS RELEASE

“To be honest with you, this is always a significant day in American history,” he said, according to NJ.com. “We talked to the team this morning and it’s not about what happened on 9/11, it’s about how the country responded.”

“That’s the lesson everyone has to take, how resilient this country is. You look at a lot of things going on around the country right now and how divided the people seem, but it’s amazing how much this country can truly work together and respond when needed.”

He continued: “I think that’s significant to remember. It’s not just a day, there were actions taken on that day that brought this country close together. I think if we focused more on how we can respond as a nation and work together, we can get past a lot of this crap we’re dealing with right now.”

GIANTS OFFICIALLY DONE WITH DEANDRE BAKER

The Giants will open their season at MetLife Stadium Sunday at 7:15 p.m. when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Judge is expected to have a significant impact on the team, trading in his role as special teams coach for the New England Patriots for the lead job in New York.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The first-year head coach also hired Jason Garrett and Freddie Kitchens on offense. Both coaches served as head coaches during the 2019 season, respectively.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.