Giants' Joe Judge on trying to prepare for Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Very few 'walking on earth like him'

The first-place New York Giants have one of their biggest challenges of the year Sunday, facing off against the Seattle Seahawks, who have some of the top players in the league.

The Giants, even with a veteran corps of defensive backs, have the tough task of trying to defend wide receiver D.K. Metcalf. The second-year player is leading the league with 1,039 receiving yards, with 58 catches and nine touchdowns. Giants coach Joe Judge recognized the difficult challenge of trying to have his defense get ready for Metcalf.

“You have to find the best guy on your team who can at least kind of simulate some of the size," Judge said. "But listen, this guy is a rare guy. You try to simulate his size and speed and playmaking down the field. You don’t have a lot of guys walking the earth like him."

“The reality is, you have to do everything you can to give your players the right looks from tape, the right looks in practice, the scout teams," he said. "We have to work to prepare each other the best possible. But look, we all understand this guy is a tremendous player. He’s an elite player in the league. We can’t do anything to just flat out replicate it, so we have to do the best we can in practice, and then prepare our guys mentally so when they see him on the field, they understand it’s going to be different than what they’ve necessarily seen in practice.”

New York is coming into the game with a rather solid defense despite playing most of their NFC East schedule already. New York is ranked 9th in points allowed and 10th in yards allowed this season.

While the Seahawks are hungry to keep pace with the rest of their NFC West rivals, the Giants have only allowed 35 or more points twice this season. The team has lost by 10 or more points only twice this season. Five of their seven losses have been competitive games.

Judge said while the team is in first place and is looking like a playoff berth could be at hand, the team needs to stay focused week in and week out.

“Our intention is always to just keep improving as a team every week," he said. "I know it looks like we’re down in the home stretch, but we still have five games to go. Right now, there is a third of the season pretty much that still has to be played. There’s a lot of football left to be played, and we have to keep that in mind.

“Over the course of the next five weeks, we have to make tremendous improvement as a team," he continued. "That being said, we’re going to always do everything we can to give our players a chance to be successful out there. We’re going to always look to put the players in the best position to play to their strengths. We’ll use our personnel however we need to to give ourselves an advantage. Whether that’s changing somebody in the lineup or changing something schematically by a game plan, we’re going to always do what’s best for the team.”