Giants' Joe Judge fears Nick Gates' gruesome leg injury could be career ending

New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates suffered a brutal leg injury last week against the Washington Football Team that will definitely cost him his season.

On Thursday, Giants coach Joe Judge feared the injury could end up costing the rest of Gates’ career.

"I'd be lying, from my perspective, if I said no," Judge said when asked if Gates’ injury could threaten the lineman’s career, via USA Today. "I know there's comparisons to other players, these things are all different. I know he's going to have the best medical care possible ... so we're confident he's going to be able to come back. My fear, for any guy who has something like this, is yes, it can be career-ending."

Gates, who was moved to guard after the team placed Shane Lemieux on injured reserve before the game, suffered the injury in the first quarter. It appeared he got his leg rolled up on trying to block Washington defensive lineman Daron Payne.

Medical personnel placed Gates’ leg into an air cast while Judge tried to console him. The young lineman managed a smile and waved to the crowd as he was carted to the locker room.

The Giants later announced Gates suffered a lower-leg fracture.

The 25-year-old Nebraska product is in his third season with New York. He played all 16 games for the Giants last season. He also played in each of the team’s 16 games in 2019, starting three.

The Giants’ offensive line has been a source of frustration for fans. Trying to protect Daniel Jones has been a riddle the team has been trying to solve since drafting him in 2019. Jones was sacked 45 times last season. Having Gates was supposed to be a part of the solution.

Gates' agent, Jonathan Perzley of Sportstars Inc., said Gates was upbeat following the injury.

"Not a tougher dude on the planet than Gates," Perzley said on Instagram, according to TMZ Sports. "He laughed on the phone and said ‘I snapped that s--- in half.’ He will be back. It would take more than a broken bone to stop that man."