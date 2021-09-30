Giants coach Joe Judge dismisses extensive use of analytics as team looks for first win

The New York Giants brass has made clear they’re no fan of using analytics when it comes to making football decisions.

Giants coach Joe Judge, whose team is 0-3 to start the 2021 season, made clear he believes analytics is "just a tool."

"It’s nice to look at the numbers and how they go through the flow of the game, but the analytics change based on the opponent, based on who you have available for the game and how the flow of the game is going, too. You can look at a stat sheet all you want, I promise you if Excel was going to win football games, Bill Gates would be killing it right now. You got take those numbers as a tool and then you’ve got to go and factor in how your team is playing at the time and what the opponent has, as well. You’ve got to measure your strengths and weaknesses against the opponent every time, and then also in terms of flow of the game," Judge said.

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman touted the hiring of "four computer folks" in December 2019 as part of the team's commitment to using analytics more often even after dismissing the concept when the team drafted Saquon Barkley with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft.

In 2020, NJ.com highlighted a handful of teams that invested in analytical departments, among them, the Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers and Washington Football Team.

Four of those teams have either won or appeared in a Super Bowl since the 2017 season. In the same span, the Giants have had consecutive losing seasons and missed out on the playoffs.

In 2021, the Giants are 24th in points scored and 18th in yards gained and 16th in points allowed and 21st in yards allowed. New York is off to a troubled start and each of its next seven opponents have winning records.