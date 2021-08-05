Giants' Jason Garrett asks reporters to call him 'coach,' writes 'fight' on his shirt

New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett was the butt of some jokes and eye rolling on social media after an odd media availability with reporters at training camp Thursday.

Earlier in the week, Garrett had worn a shirt that had "Fight" emblazoned across the chest. It was the same day a big brawl broke out at training camp. He had given the shirt to players on the Giants offense this season.

On Thursday, he was wearing "Fight" on his shirt once again – except this time he wrote it with a marker. Garrett left the press conference with reporters on cordial terms but indicated he would like them to call him coach instead of "Jason."

The odd interactions prompted some mocking online.

Garrett joined Joe Judge’s coaching staff before the start of the 2020 season after spending 10 seasons as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys and another four years as their offensive coordinator.

He was also a quarterback for the Cowboys and Giants during his NFL career but only started nine games and appeared in 25 games between 1993 and 2000.

New York was 6-10 last season and fought for a division title in an underwhelming NFC East. The team was 31st in points scored and yards gained.