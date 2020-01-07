New York Giants to hire Joe Judge as their next coach: reports

The New York Giants are reportedly set to hire New England Patriots wide receivers and special teams coach Joe Judge as their next head coach.

A deal between the Giants and Judge was in the works Monday night, ESPN reported Tuesday. The Giants had reported interest in Baylor coach Matt Rhule who agreed to become to the Carolina Panthers’ head coach but apparently decided to pass on him.

The Giants have not officially announced the decision.

Judge, 38, will replace Pat Shurmur, who coached the Giants to two losing seasons. Shurmur was 9-23 as head coach of the Giants. He replaced Ben McAdoo prior to the of the 2018 season. His 9-23 record was the same as his stint with the Cleveland Browns when he was their coach from 2011 to 2012.

Judge has been in the Patriots’ organization since 2012. He started with them as a special teams assistant then moved to special teams coordinator. The 2019 season was his first as wide receivers coach.

Before New England, he was a special teams assistant with the Alabama Crimson Tide. He also had stints with Birmingham-Southern and Mississippi State.