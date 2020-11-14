Giants' Golden Tate calls his outburst 'unacceptable,' denies he was trying to get traded

New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate apologized for his outburst two weeks ago during Monday Night Football, which landed him in coach Joe Judge’s doghouse.

Tate’s plea to get the ball in front of the cameras against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers forced Judge’s hand. The wide receiver was soon demoted to scout team duty and didn’t accompany the team on its trip to Washington during the win last week.

JOE JUDGE DEFENDS DANIEL JONES AMID GIANTS’ BIG-PLAY MALAISE

Tate said Friday he apologized for his behavior.

“I was definitely disappointed, but there are consequences for your actions,” Tate told reporters. “My actions were unacceptable and I apologized to the team, the GM, the coaches, the offense. I’m excited to move forward. But I did have fun on scout team. That was fun. I enjoyed it. I got a chance to make some plays and get the defense ready, so I enjoyed that.”

He also denied that he was trying to sabotage his value or get traded.

“No, I wouldn’t say I was trying to get traded. I love this organization, to be honest. I love everything it stands for, and I want to do my part and help us win any way I can,” he said.

NFL WEEK 10 PREVIEW: IT'S MAKE-OR-BREAK FOR TEAMS IN PLAYOFF CONTENTION

He also commented on a social media post his wife made during the same Buccaneers game. Tate said he was unaware the message was posted.

“I wasn’t aware at the time that it happened, that she had said anything. But in my wife’s defense, she is and will always be my biggest fan. I disagree with her taking it public, but that’s one thing - I will always have her back. I know that she was, in her mind, protecting me and she was calling it how she saw it without having spoken to me or understood what had happened prior to that. It’s unfortunate that we drew collectively this type of attention to our organization when we’re trying to win ball games,” he said.

“For that, I felt the need to apologize to this entire organization for drawing that negative attention, for one, and also my body language on the field. From here on, we don’t ever have to worry about that ever again.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

As it stands now, it appears Tate will be active for Sunday’s soiree against the Philadelphia Eagles.

This season, he has 22 catches for 226 yards and two touchdowns.