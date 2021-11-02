Expand / Collapse search
New York Giants
Published

Giants fan goes viral as deflated expression sums up team's loss to the Chiefs and then some

Giants fans have experienced mostly misery since the team's last Super Bowl title

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
One image summed up what New York Giants fans have been feeling since the team’s last Super Bowl run.

It came Monday night after the Kansas City Chiefs would pick the go-ahead field goal toward the end of the game. The ESPN "Monday Night Football" broadcast panned to one of the handful of Giants fans who were at Arrowhead Stadium and the man looked absolutely miserable.

New York Giants' Evan Engram (88) is congratulated by Collin Johnson (15) after scoring during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.

New York Giants' Evan Engram (88) is congratulated by Collin Johnson (15) after scoring during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

He quickly became a viral sensation as the Chiefs finished off the Giants 20-17.

It’s no secret the Giants have been one of the worst teams in the NFL in recent years. Since 2016, the team’s last playoff appearance, the Giants have been 16-56. The team has been coached by Ben McAdoo, Steve Spagnuolo, Pat Shurmur and Joe Judge and still can’t find a way to get back to above .500.

CHIEFS CAPITALIZE ON LUCKY BREAKS, STOP SKY FROM FALLING WITH WIN OVER GIANTS

Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) is congratulated by Tommy Townsend after making a 34-yard field goal late in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 20-17.

Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) is congratulated by Tommy Townsend after making a 34-yard field goal late in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 20-17. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

The team has lost by 10 or fewer points three times this season with upsets over the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers.

The team has been decimated by injuries with Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay, Kadrius Toney, Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 01: Darius Slayton #86 of the New York Giants misses a pass as Charvarius Ward #35 of the Kansas City Chiefs defends during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium on November 01, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs won 20-17.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 01: Darius Slayton #86 of the New York Giants misses a pass as Charvarius Ward #35 of the Kansas City Chiefs defends during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium on November 01, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs won 20-17. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The 2021 season is starting to spiral out of control and with the Dallas Cowboys appearing to be in full control of the NFC East, a 6-11 or 7-10 record this season isn’t going to keep the team in contention for the division title.

