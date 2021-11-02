Giants fan goes viral as deflated expression sums up team's loss to the Chiefs and then some

One image summed up what New York Giants fans have been feeling since the team’s last Super Bowl run.

It came Monday night after the Kansas City Chiefs would pick the go-ahead field goal toward the end of the game. The ESPN "Monday Night Football" broadcast panned to one of the handful of Giants fans who were at Arrowhead Stadium and the man looked absolutely miserable.

He quickly became a viral sensation as the Chiefs finished off the Giants 20-17.

It’s no secret the Giants have been one of the worst teams in the NFL in recent years. Since 2016, the team’s last playoff appearance, the Giants have been 16-56. The team has been coached by Ben McAdoo, Steve Spagnuolo, Pat Shurmur and Joe Judge and still can’t find a way to get back to above .500.

The team has lost by 10 or fewer points three times this season with upsets over the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers.

The team has been decimated by injuries with Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay, Kadrius Toney, Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton.

The 2021 season is starting to spiral out of control and with the Dallas Cowboys appearing to be in full control of the NFC East, a 6-11 or 7-10 record this season isn’t going to keep the team in contention for the division title.