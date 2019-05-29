New York Giants coach raises eyebrows after saying these quarterbacks are ‘fiery under the covers’

New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur made an odd comparison when talking about two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Eli Manning and the team’s No. 6 pick Daniel Jones.

Shurmur tried Tuesday to draw a comparison between Manning and Jones’ personality traits. However, the remarks were a bit more head-scratching than succinct.

“There is a lot of similarity in their stature and how they handle themselves,” Shurmur said, according to Pro Football Talk. “Personality-wise, I would say in some ways they are similar as we get to know Daniel and his personality more. They are very calm in their approach. They are very fiery under the covers. I don’t think you want to misrepresent either one of them. They are both very fiery of making sure things are done properly. They demand it of themselves and the people around them.”

The Manning and Jones comparisons took off last week when many noticed the two quarterbacks were making the same faces and movements during organized team activities.

Manning is expected to be the starter once the season opens.

Jones reportedly took snaps with the second-team offense Tuesday.