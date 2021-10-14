Giants-Dodgers NLDS finale 'the most important game in the history of their rivalry,' Vin Scully says

Legendary sports broadcaster Vin Scully weighed in Thursday on what Game 5 of the National League Division Series meant for the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants.

The Dodgers and Giants are playing to advance to the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves. Scully called tonight's game one of the biggest in the teams’ rivalry.

"To my knowledge, tonight's game between the @Dodgers and @SFGiants is the most important game in the history of their rivalry. With nearly identical records, and so much at stake, I believe this to be the case," the 93-year-old former Dodgers announcer wrote on Twitter.

"Many of you might consider the 1951 game for the NL pennant to be bigger. Perhaps, but that was more about the greatest moment with Bobby Thomson's game-winning home run.

"I have one prayer for tonight's game. However it's decided, I hope there's no goat, no single player to shoulder the blame for a loss like Bill Buckner in the 1986 series between the @RedSox and @Mets."

Scully is considered one of the greatest broadcasters of all time. He started out calling Dodgers games in the 1950s when the team was in Brooklyn. He kept calling Dodgers games when the team moved to Los Angeles until 2016, when he stepped away from the booth for good.

The Giants and Dodgers finished with the best records in baseball, but because of the playoff format in MLB, Los Angeles needed to get through the wild-card playoff before getting to the NLDS.

Game 5 is set for Thursday night.