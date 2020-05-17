Giants' Deandre Baker, Seahawks' Quinton Dunbar out on bond after alleged armed robbery: NFL players' lawyers

New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker and Seattle Seahawks’ Quinton Dunbar were released from jail in Broward County, Fla., after they posted bail Sunday, according to their attorneys.

The players had turned themselves in after police in Florida issued arrest warrants over their alleged involvement in an armed robbery last week.

Baker’s attorney, Patrick G. Patel, reported that Baker has been released on bond, and he was confident a complete investigation of this matter will prove Baker's innocence.

“We sincerely thank all law enforcement for their diligent efforts to uncover the truth herein and sincerely apologize for the distractions that this event has caused to Deandre’s team, teammates, and the NFL community during this difficult time in everyone’s life,” Patel said in a statement.

Later, Dunbar attorney Michael Grieco said the Seahawks star was out of jail as well.

Baker had a $25,000 bond for each of the eight counts against him. Baker, who has a permit for a firearm, must surrender it to authorities within 48 hours. He cannot have any contact with any of the victims, and he is not allowed to leave Florida. According to the judge, the ruling can be changed at a later date if work needs him to leave the state. With that said, Baker might be allowed to attend Giants’ offseason workouts or training camp if the team facility opens up this summer amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Baker and Dunbar allegedly stole more than $7,000 in cash – along with several valuable watches including an $18,000 Rolex watch, a $25,000 Hublot, and an Audemars Piguet, according to police.

Police said that one witness told them they had met Baker and Dunbar at a party a few days earlier in Miami – at which the NFL players had "lost" around $70,000. According to an original report from TMZ, Baker and Dunbar lost the money in high-stakes card games and other forms of gambling.

According to the police, some people at the party believed it was a planned robbery because when they were done taking valuables, there were three getaway cars strategically positioned to "expedite an immediate departure."