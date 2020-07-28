Giants’ DeAndre Baker placed on Commissioner’s Exempt List

DeAndre Baker, the Giants cornerback entangled in a serious legal battle, was placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List on Monday, allowing the Giants to prevent any possible distraction while Baker gets paid to stay away from the team.

Baker, 22, is facing four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault stemming from a May 13 incident at a house party in Miramar, Fla. No official charges have come down yet by the Broward County prosecutor’s office and Baker’s representation maintains Baker was the victim on an extortion scheme and the case should be dismissed.

Only NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has the authority to put a player on the exempt list, and this takes the decision on what to do with Baker out of the Giants’ hands. While on the list, Baker will get paid but he does not count on the team’s 90-man roster. Baker, upon request and with the team’s permission, is allowed to be present at the team facility “on a reasonable basis’’ for meetings, individual workouts, treatment, therapy and rehabilitation but is not allowed to practice or attend games. The Giants will not grant Baker permission to report to camp at this time.

Baker has the right to appeal and will do so through the NFL Players Association, one of his attorneys, Patrick Patel, told The Post.

