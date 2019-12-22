New York Giants' Daniel Jones sets rookie mark in win vs. Washington Redskins

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones had a great game against the Washington Redskins on Sunday in the team’s overtime victory.

Jones became the first rookie quarterback to throw for more than 350 passing yards, five touchdown passes without an interception in NFL history, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Jones had exactly 352 passing yards and five touchdown passes, including the game-winner to Kaden Smith, in the 41-35 victory.

“He did awesome,” Smith said of Jones after the game. “I'm proud of him. Everyone was confident in him, he was confident in himself and he just made all the right plays.”

Smith had two touchdown catches and Sterling Shepard, Saquon Barkley and Cody Latimer each had one.

“I think that's kind of what they envisioned when they drafted D.J. and drafted me,” Barkley said. “I think we both have the potential and the talent to play well together and open stuff up for each other.”

Barkley had a career-game of his own. He rushed for 189 yards on 22 carries and had a rushing touchdown along with four catches for 90 yards.

New York improved to 4-11 on the season with the win over Washington.

This season, Jones has thrown four or more touchdown passes three times. He’s also thrown for more than 300 yards four times.

The Giants finish their season next week against the Philadelphia Eagles.

