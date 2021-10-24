Expand / Collapse search
New York Giants
Published

Giants' Daniel Jones makes incredible one-handed catch, drive ends with TD

The drive ended with a Daniel Jones TD pass to Dante Pettis

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The New York Giants’ roster has been depleted due to injuries, and third-year quarterback Daniel Jones is doing everything he can to keep the team from drowning in last place of the NFC East.

On Sunday, with the Giants leading 5-3 in the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers, New York ran an end-around to wide receiver Dante Pettis. The wide receiver found Jones streaking down the field for a pass that sailed over the head of the 6-foot-5 quarterback, but Jones somehow managed to make a circus grab rivaling some of the best in Giants history.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) rushes away from Carolina Panther Brian Burns (53) during the first half of a game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) rushes away from Carolina Panther Brian Burns (53) during the first half of a game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Channeling his inner David Tyree and Odell Beckham Jr., Jones used his helmet to corral the ball for the catch and the first down. He got leveled by a Panthers’ defender too.

The play drew positive reaction from Twitter, something the Giants haven’t been used to during this 1-5 season.

Dante Pettis (13) of the New York Giants runs with the ball as Sean Chandler (34) of the Carolina Panthers defends during the first half of a game at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 24, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Dante Pettis (13) of the New York Giants runs with the ball as Sean Chandler (34) of the Carolina Panthers defends during the first half of a game at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 24, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Later in the drive, Jones rewarded Pettis, finding the slanting receiver for a 5-yard touchdown pass. 

Pettis fell onto a Panthers defender and rolled into the end zone. A lengthy booth review confirmed the call on the field, and the Giants were up 12-3 late in the third quarter.

Daniel Jones (8) of the New York Giants reacts during the first half in a game against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium Oct. 24, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Daniel Jones (8) of the New York Giants reacts during the first half in a game against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium Oct. 24, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

New York is looking for its first win at home this season.

