Giannis Antetokounmpo tears jersey, kicks hole in Thunder sign in frustration

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo appeared to be extremely unhappy with his performance Sunday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder despite scoring 36 points in a win.

Antetokounmpo, who was named league MVP last season, tore his jersey after airballing a free throw in the second quarter and then kicked a hole through a sign that featured the Thunder logo.

LEBRON JAMES SLAMS AAU OVER DEMANDING SCHEDULE, INCREASED MILEAGE ON YOUNG ATHLETES

The “Greek Freak” airballed the free throw with about seven seconds left in the first half. He was then seen on the sideline biting into the top of his jersey and then ripping it.

A picture that came across social media during the game also showed a hole in a sign with the Thunder’s logo. Apparently, Antetokounmpo put his size 16 shoe through it.

BUCKS F MIDDLETON TO MISS 3-4 WEEKS WITH THIGH CONTUSION

He later apologized for taking his frustrations out on the sign.

“There’s no excuse for that,” he said. “Obviously, I’ll try to pay for the sign or I can trade you guys with a Bucks sign when you guys come to Milwaukee, but there’s no excuse for that.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Milwaukee still came away with the 121-119 victory.