Giannis Antetokounmpo on NBA future: 'I'll do what's best for my family'

Giannis Antetokounmpo has one year remaining on his deal with the Milwaukee Bucks and there is a ton of speculation he will ask for a trade or leave the team in next year’s offseason.

Antetokounmpo has yet to make any final decisions just yet. But he did comment on his future with the Bucks in an interview Friday.

“There are a lot of rumors. Everyone has opinions. But at the end of the day, I will do what is best for my family. I do not see why I could not be in Milwaukee for several years. As long as Milwaukee and I are on the same page when it comes to being one of the best teams in the league and winning championships, that’s fine. When it changes, it will not be good. It’s easy, I want to be a winner… As long as we can win and create a winning culture, it will be good,” he told Swedish media while on vacation with his family.

He added: “I do not know what the plan is. It depends on what decisions they make. If they make the right decision, I’ll be there for many years. If they do not, we’ll see. The NBA is business and we take it day by day. Hopefully, we can succeed together.”

Antetokounmpo is a two-time NBA MVP and has been one of the best players in the league for quite some time. However, he has not made an NBA Finals.

While Milwaukee has re-signed key role players around him like Khris Middleton, he’s missing the extra star that can help him grow to the next level.

He would command a max contract that could put his total numbers near $243.7 million if he re-signs with the Bucks or $228.2 million if he signs somewhere else in 2021, according to NBC Sports.