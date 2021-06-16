Giannis Antetokounmpo seeks to guard Kevin Durant in Game 6: 'I'm ready for that'

The Milwaukee Bucks were heavily criticized for their game plan in the second half against the Brooklyn Nets as Kevin Durant scored 22 of his 49 points in the latter part of the game.

Durant was mostly guarded by P.J. Tucker and Khris Middleton, and after the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo answered for the lack of defense on the Brooklyn superstar.

The Bucks star said he wants the challenge of guarding Durant in Game 6.

"I want to take the challenge...and if coach wants me to do that, I'm ready for that," he said, via Bally Sports.

However, Antetokounmpo was unsure what would be the key to stop Durant.

"Oh man, I don’t know man. Just keep making it tough. Obviously one of the best scorers to ever play the game. It’s tough. It’s tough. He’s the best; he’s the best player in the world right now, and we gotta beat him as a team. We gotta guard him as a team, we gotta make him make tough shots, like tonight. And we just gotta keep doing our job and hopefully he’s going to miss," he said, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The Bucks faced criticism over failing to put Antetokounmpo on Durant later in the game.

Part of the criticism came as Antetokounmpo was named a unanimous All-NBA First Team selection and was an All-Defensive First Team selection earlier in the week.

Durant played every minute of the victory He recorded a triple-double with 49 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists to give the Nets the slight 3-2 advantage in the series.

Game 6 is set for Thursday night.