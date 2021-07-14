Giannis Antetokounmpo's crucial block, Khris Middleton's 40 points lead Bucks to Game 4 win

Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered a clutch block on Deandre Ayton and Khris Middleton hit two clutch shots to give the Milwaukee Bucks the victory over the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night, 109-103.

Ayton was given an alley-oop attempt with 1:14 remaining in the game and Antetokounmpo met him at the rim and denied the Suns the chance to tie the game. Middleton hit a shot to go up two points on the Bucks’ offensive possession before the block and about a minute later put Milwaukee up four points.

"Bucks in six" chants started to fill the air at the Fiserv Forum at the end of the game.

Antetokounmpo finished with 26 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists, three steals and two blocks. Middleton led Milwaukee with 40 points six rebounds and four assists. He was 15-for-33 from the field.

The Suns held their own in Game 4 and had the slight advantage heading into the fourth quarter.

Chris Paul had a costly turnover with the Suns down two points and 32 seconds remaining. It turned into Middleton’s bucket to put Milwaukee up four points. Paul finished with 10 points, four rebounds, seven assists and five turnovers.

Devin Booker gave the Suns all he could.

He led all scorers with 42 points on 17-of-28 shooting. He nearly fouled out, but what appeared to be a late foul on Bucks guard Jrue Holiday turned out not to be one, making fans irate on social media.

Ayton finished with six points and 17 rebounds. Jae Crowder had 15 points and Cam Johnson added 10 off the bench.

The series is tied two games apiece.

Game 5 is set to be in Phoenix on Saturday night at 9 p.m. ET.