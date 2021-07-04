Gerrit Cole gets booed by Yankees fans, ripped on social media following disastrous outing vs. Mets

Gerrit Cole getting booed at Yankee Stadium seemed highly unlikely when he signed a record-breaking nine-year, $324 million deal with the team in December of 2019.

Fast-forward to the 2021 MLB season, New York’s ace hit an all-time low.

The Yankees gave Cole a comfortable 4-1 lead over the New York Mets through three innings on Sunday afternoon, in the first game of a doubleheader between the crosstown rivals. But the Mets battled back and scored three runs in the top of the fourth, and forced Cole out of the game with one out and the bases loaded.

As he was walking off the mound in the fourth, Cole was booed.

It was Cole’s shortest outing since joining the Yankees. Over 3.1 innings of work, Cole allowed four runs on six hits and struck out six batters. Since Major League Baseball’s crackdown on pitchers using foreign substances, Cole hasn’t been the pitcher the Yankees paid him to be.

Cole entered Sunday’s game against the Mets with a 4.65 ERA over his last five starts. At the end of May, he had an incredible 1.78 ERA, but after Sunday’s early exit, it skyrocketed to 2.91.

