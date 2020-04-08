Germany's Bundesliga plans to resume in early May amid coronavirus pandemic: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Maybe sports aren’t too far away from coming back after all.

Germany’s top soccer league, the Bundesliga, has plans in place to resume playing league games in early May, according to The New York Times. Every major sports league worldwide has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and leagues around the United States and Europe are trying to figure out when is the best time they can resume games in some capacity.

UEFA EXPLORES FINANCIAL RULE CHANGES DUE TO PANDEMIC IMPACT

According to the newspaper, Bundesliga CEO Christian Seifert said that games would resume in all 36 stadiums across the country of both the first and second divisions, and the season would conclude in June. Seifert told The Times that league executives have worked out how many people would be needed at matches in order for it to work.

EUROPEAN COMPETITIONS COULD WAIT FOR DOMESTIC LEAGUES TO END

Germany has the fourth most confirmed coronavirus cases in Europe, but it has a low death rate compared to other countries around the world. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there were more than 103,000 cases and over 1,800 deaths in the country as of Wednesday.

League powerhouse Bayern Munich is currently in first place in the Bundesliga with 55 points.