Germany forward Mueller injured in bike accident

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany forward Thomas Mueller has been cut on the chin and has scraped his knee after falling off a mountain bike.

The 20-year-old Bayern Munich upstart was riding Wednesday as part of a training session at Germany's camp in northern Italy. Mueller arrived in the camp a day earlier, having played in the Champions League final for Bayern.

The German soccer federation says Mueller needed stitches on his chin but his bones and muscles are fine and he will still play in the World Cup.

Germany has been hit by a series of injuries to its World Cup squad, including captain Michael Ballack, who won't play because of an ankle injury he picked up in the FA Cup final for Chelsea.