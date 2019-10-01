German runners win claim against cameras showing intimate angles

Images of female sprinters settling into their starting blocks at the world track and field championships in Qatar are being restricted after two German runners took issue with the intimate close-ups.

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has agreed to only show shots of runners crouched over their starting blocks moments before the starting pistol is fired in races at the World Athletics Championships.

Gina Lückenkemper and Tatjana Pinto said they had been not consulted about the so-called "Block Cam" mini-camera that had been placed in the starting blocks prior to their 100-meter races, the BBC reported.

"I find it unpleasant stepping over these cameras as I get into the blocks wearing these scanty clothes," Luckenkemper said.

Germany's athletics association, the DLV, raised the runner's complaint with the IAAF.

The IAAF announced the addition of the cameras on Sept. 9, saying they would "provide innovative angles on the competition." The organization said two small cameras would be installed in each starting block for the 100-meter and sprint hurdles races.

The idea came from IAAF production crews who felt viewers were missing a "crucial moment of the drama" by not being able to see an athlete's face at the start of races.

“Traditional camera positions only showed the top or side of their heads as they took their marks,’’ explained IAAF Director of Broadcast James Lord. “The new cameras within the blocks will capture that intense moment just before a race."

Video footage from the cameras will be deleted daily under an agreement with the runners.

Lückenkemper and Pinto were eliminated from their semi-final races. Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won the 100-meter final Sunday.