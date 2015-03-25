Georgia's Murray hopes RB Gurley will be 'full go' against Florida after missing 3 games

Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray says he believes Todd Gurley will be a "full go" against Florida in two weeks after watching the tailback run plays in practice for the first time since spraining his left ankle.

Gurley is the Bulldogs' leading rusher despite missing the last three games. Georgia lost back-to-back games to Missouri and Vanderbilt without Gurley and dropped out of the Top 25.

The Bulldogs are off this week before playing Florida on Nov. 2. Georgia listed Gurley as "limited, no contact" in Tuesday's practice.

The Bulldogs have lost their other top tailback, Keith Marshall, and receivers Malcolm Mitchell and Justin Scott-Wesley to season-ending knee injuries. Another top receiver, Michael Bennett, has missed two games with a knee injury.

Gurley wasn't available for interviews.