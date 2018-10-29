GRAPHIC VIDEO: Georgian boxer attacks coach after losing match

Boxing fans were left shocked when a fighter on the Hughie Fury-Kubrat Pulev undercard attacked his own trainer ring-side.

Levan Shonia gave viewers more than just a warmup spar when he took on unbeaten Spas Genov.

The Georgian fighter went on to lose the match, his 12th career defeat.

But instead of calling it quits, Shonia appeared to take out his anger on his unfortunate coach.

The pair were standing in the corner, with Shonia inside the ring with his trainer standing on the edge.

And for no apparent reason, Shonia was seen throwing a punch with his right hand, hitting his trainer on the shoulder.

The stunned man took a moment to take in what was happening before knocking Shonia back with a slap.

The response then saw Shonia throw another punch, this time with his left.

