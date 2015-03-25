Georgia upsets top-seeded Stanford, advances to Elite Eight

Jasmine James led the way with 16 points as the fourth-seeded Georgia Lady Bulldogs used a second-half surge to take down the top-seeded Stanford Cardinal, 61-59, in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament at Spokane Arena.

Jasmine Hassell and Tiaria Griffin both netted 13 points for Georgia (28-6), which will advance to the Elite Eight to take on California. Shacobia Barbee and Anne Marie Armstrong were both crucial in the rebounding battle with 12 and 10 boards, respectively.

For Stanford (33-3), Chiney Ogwumike shined with 26 points and 12 points, while Amber Orrange added 17 points and eight boards.

Stanford took control of the game in the first half, outshooting Georgia from the field, 46.9 percent to 30.3 percent, as it carried a 34-27 lead into intermission.

The Cardinal led by eight, 42-34, midway through the second half, but the Lady Bulldogs surged ahead with a 10-0 run over the course of less than two minutes. The teams went on the seesaw down the stretch, and with the game tied at 56-56 with just over a minute remaining, Hassell drained the game-winning jumper to lift Georgia to the upset victory. The squad shot 3-of-4 from the foul line in the final 23 seconds to seal the deal.

Georgia's free-throw percentage wasn't great (.550), but it still outscored Stanford at the line, 11-4.