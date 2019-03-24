Georgia Tech football player Brandon Adams dead at 21, school says

Days before spring practice was set to begin for Georgia Tech's football team, school officials announced Sunday that defensive tackle Brandon Adams died at age 21.

Adams, a senior majoring in business administration, died Saturday in Atlanta, the university announced in news release. No cause of death or further details were released.

“Our entire Georgia Tech football family is heartbroken by the news of Brandon’s passing,” Georgia Tech football head coach Geoff Collins said in a statement. “In the short time that I have had the privilege and honor of knowing Brandon, I admired and respected him, first and foremost as a terrific human being, but also as an outstanding teammate and leader.”

Adams had been with the Georgia Tech football team for 3 seasons and was coming off a career year. In 2018, Adams played for 13 games and had 24 tackles, including five tackles for a loss, and two forced fumbles.

In his time with the Yellow Jackets, the 21-year-old played in 33 games, recording 41 career tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles as an interior defensive lineman.

“On behalf of the entire Georgia Tech athletics family, I offer my deepest condolences to Brandon’s family and friends, including his past and present coaches, and his brothers in the Georgia Tech football family,” Georgia Tech Director of Athletics Todd Stansbury said in a statement. “As we mourn the loss of such an incredible young life, we are also here to support Brandon’s family and friends, his past and present coaches and his brothers within the Georgia Tech football family in any way that we can. Please join us in keeping Brandon and everyone who loved him in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

News of his death came a day after the Atlanta Journal-Constitution ran a profile on Adams as a player to watch in 2019.

Adams, a native of Brentwood, Tenn., was a three-sport star at Brentwood Academy for football, track and field and wrestling. Before coming to Georgia Tech, he served as captain for Brentwood Academy’s football and track and field teams that both won state championships during his senior year (2015-16).

Brentwood Academy's football field remembered the former star in a Twitter post on Sunday, saying he was "a beast on the field and a gentle giant off the field."

"He will definitely be missed," the team said. "Please lift this family up in your prayers."

Adams is survived by his mother, Lisa Greer, his stepfather, Reginald Woods, and his sister, Rian. Memorial information was not available immediately.