Georgia State's Mikele Colasurdo to miss season after diagnosed with heart condition linked to coronavirus

Georgia State quarterback Mikele Colasurdo shared his experience with the dangers of COVID-19 on Thursday, revealing that he will miss the upcoming season after being diagnosed with a heart condition.

Colasurdo, a freshman, made the announcement on Twitter, adding that it was the protocols put forward by his team which helped detect his condition.

“Today I was diagnosed with a heart condition as a result of my COVID-19 infection,” he wrote in a statement. “Unfortunately, this means that I will not be able to play this football season.”

“I am very thankful for everyone who has reached out and prayed for me. I am also incredibly thankful for coach (Shawn) Elliott and trainer Bob for providing a safe environment for us to train and practice. Ultimately it was the procedures and tests set forth by GSU that allowed the doctors to find this condition in my heart and help keep me safe.”

ESPN reported that a condition known as Myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle linked to the coronavirus, has impacted several college athletes.

Colasurdo will miss this season as the Sun Belt Conference, of which GSU is a member, announced earlier this month plans to go forth with the football season beginning in the first weekend in September.

“After extensive discussions and careful deliberation among the Sun Belt Conference Presidents and Chancellors, Athletics Directors, SBC COVID-19 Advisory Panel, medical advisors, and other governance groups, the Sun Belt Conference announced today that its football season will begin over Labor Day weekend,” the conference said on its website.

“Sun Belt member institutions have focused since June on a safe return to athletic activities. We believe this timetable will allow for the healthy integration of the entire campus community for each Sun Belt member.”