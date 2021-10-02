Ex-Georgia star appears with Cooper Manning, makes plea: 'Gotta get Arch to Athens'

Thomas Davis, former All-American linebacker at Georgia and three-time Pro Bowler in the NFL, appeared to be doing his part to recruit prized high school quarterback Arch Manning.

Davis on Friday posted a video of himself on Instagram walking with Cooper Manning, Arch’s father, and said he was "doing my part" in trying to get the Louisiana high schooler to the University of Georgia.

"So, Bulldogs faithful, I just want you guys to know that I’m out here recruiting right now. I’m hanging with the man, the myth and Arch’s dad, in case you guys don’t know. Gotta get Arch to Athens, man. That’s what we working on right now," Davis said in the clip.

Cooper Manning added: "Go Dawgs!"

Arch Manning received a warm welcome when he visited Georgia last month. There were plenty of "We want Arch" signs in the stands with some of the student body even painting themselves in support of the quarterback’s visit to the school.

The Manning family hasn’t commented too much on Arch's thinking, but Cooper told Dawg Nation the visit with Georgia went well.

"I think it is best as a parent to just enjoy the visits and keep my comments out of the public. Arch mentioned he had a great visit and I think that’s plenty enough," Cooper Manning told Dawg Nation.

On Saturday, Arch Manning is set to visit Alabama. He threw five touchdowns Friday night in the latest win for Isidore Newman High School.