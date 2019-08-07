Georgia Southern quarterback Shai Werts arrested for cocaine possession, told police it was bird poop

A Georgia Southern quarterback told police last week that a white substance that tested positive for cocaine was actually bird poop, authorities said.

Shai Werts was arrested in South Carolina on July 31 for cocaine possession after initially being pulled over for driving 80 mph, according to a Saluda County Sheriff’s Office report.

SARKISIAN INHERITS ALABAMA OFFENSE LOADED WITH PLAYMAKERS

Werts told officers the substance on the hood of his car was bird poop and that he had tried to get his car washed two days prior, according to the New York Post. Two tests of the substance tested positive for cocaine and Werts was charged with misdemeanor cocaine possession and speeding.

Though he was suspended indefinitely late last week, the 21-year-old junior was reinstated to the team after passing a school drug test.

“Quarterback Shai Werts returned to practice today after submitting to, and passing, a drug test. Moving forward, Shai’s case will be handled in accordance with the Georgia Southern Student-Athlete Code of Conduct,” the school said in a statement to WJCL-TV.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Georgia Southern starts its season Aug. 31 against LSU.