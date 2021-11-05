Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia Bulldogs
Published

Georgia star linebacker, potential top NFL draft pick, accused of rape

Adam Anderson is one of best linebackers on No. 1- ranked team in nation

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Georgia star linebacker Adam Anderson, a potential first-round NFL draft pick, was reportedly suspended from the team indefinitely on Thursday after he was accused of rape.

No arrest had been made in the case and it’s unclear whether charges will be filed. A 21-year-old woman told authorities she went to an Athens, Georgia, residence on Oct. 29 between midnight and 7 a.m., and after drinking she said she woke up with Anderson "penetrating" her, according to the Athens Banner-Herald, citing a police report. She told police it was nonconsensual and she was able to leave.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson (19) tackles Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) during the college football game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Georgia Bulldogs on Oct. 16, 2021, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. 

Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson (19) tackles Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) during the college football game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Georgia Bulldogs on Oct. 16, 2021, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia.  (Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The woman reported the incident to police later that afternoon, the newspaper reported.

"It’s still open and still under investigation," Athens-Clarke County police Lt. Shaun Barnett said. "It’s depending on how the investigation plays out that will determine that."

Anderson’s attorney, Steve Sadow, released a statement on behalf of the linebacker, denying the allegations.

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Adam Anderson defends against the Missouri Tigers during the second half Dec. 12, 2020, at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri.

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Adam Anderson defends against the Missouri Tigers during the second half Dec. 12, 2020, at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri. (Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

"Adam denies in the strongest terms possible the unfounded and unsupported allegations of sexual misconduct," the statement read. "He has been notified of the allegations made to the police and to the UGA Equal Opportunity Office (EOO), and has come to learn that the complainant has already apparently made inconsistent claims - that she was ‘unconscious’ during the conduct to the EOO but ‘awoke’ from sleep by the conduct to the police.

JAMES MADISON COULD BE BARRED FROM CONFERENCE'S POSTSEASON IF IT INTENDS TO BOLT

"In the interest of justice and fairness, Adam hopes and prays the UGA community and the public keep an open mind and not prejudge him based on inconsistent, unsubstantiated and baseless accusations."

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart also released a statement.

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Adam Anderson (19) before the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores Sept. 25, 2021, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Adam Anderson (19) before the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores Sept. 25, 2021, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. (Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

"We are aware of the report and we don’t comment on law enforcement matters, but I’ve been clear about the high standards we have for our student-athletes on and off the field. I will be working closely with our administration to ensure we cooperate fully with all law enforcement and campus protocols," Smart said.

ESPN reported the senior linebacker was suspended indefinitely.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Georgia is the No. 1 team in the nation and is set to play Missouri on Saturday. Anderson has 32 tackles, five sacks and one pass defended this season. He’s considered to be a top draft pick when he decides to turn pro.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com