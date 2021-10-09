Georgia commit Gunner Stockton surpasses Texans' Deshaun Watson high school record

Georgia football commit Gunner Stockton surpassed Deshaun Watson’s high school state record for total touchdowns on Friday in a 45-14 win over Grovetown.

Stockton, a four-star recruit out of Rabun County, was trailing Watson’s record of 218 scoring passes set in 2013 while playing at Gainesville High School by two before taking the field.

ARCH MANNING RECRUITMENT HAS NEW TEAM IN THE MIX, DAN PATRICK SAYS

Stockton broke the record in the first half of Friday’s game but he would throw five touchdown passes and run another to smash Watson’s record for a total of 221, according to DawgNation.com .

"Blessed to even be mentioned with Deshaun Watson," Stockton said on Twitter. "Even more blessed to share this with my teammates and coaches."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Stockton has an opportunity to surpass even more records this season including Trevor Lawrence’s all-time Georgia state record for career passing touchdowns.

As the Georgia commit inches closer to a career in the NFL, Watson’s has come to a complete standstill.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He has yet to play an NFL game for the Houston Texans this season as faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct as well as several police complaints . On Wednesday, Texans CEO Cal McNair was asked about possibly trading the embattled quarterback before the trade deadline next month.

"We’ll just wait and see. It’s a day-to-day thing. [General manager Nick Caserio] is in charge of that. We’ll see how that works out."