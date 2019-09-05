Georgia teams offer free tickets to Hurricane Dorian evacuees

The Atlanta Braves and Georgia State University stepped up this week to help those affected by Hurricane Dorian by offering evacuees free tickets to upcoming games.

The Braves offered free tickets to a home game on Tuesday and another on Thursday, Sept. 5 against the Washington Nationals. The team said all proceeds from the games' 50/50 raffle would benefit hurricane relief efforts.

Georgia State will give free tickets to their first home game of the season against Furman on Saturday.

Residents of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina under mandatory evacuation can receive tickets by showing their driver’s license at the Georgia State Stadium Office windows and SunTrust Park for the Braves' game, WXIA-TV reported.

Dorian continued to lash Florida as it strengthened to a Category 3 Wednesday while moving up the Southeast seaboard.

The hurricane is expected to turn north-northeast and come close to Georgia and the South Carolina coasts Wednesday night and Thursday.

"On this track, the core of Hurricane Dorian will move dangerously close to the Florida east coast and the Georgia coast through tonight," the National Hurricane Center said. "The center of Dorian is forecast to move near or over the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina Thursday through Friday morning."

The hurricane pummeled the Bahamas for two days starting Sunday, killing at least 20 people, according to Prime Minister Hubert Minnis.

Around 45 percent of homes in Abaco and Grand Bahama were believed to be damaged or destroyed when the areas were pounded by 185 mph winds. The Grand Bahama Airport was under six feet of water as of Tuesday.

