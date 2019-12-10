George Kittle recalls crucial catch that helped 49ers to victory over Saints

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle pulled off a huge catch and run during a game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday and set his team up for a victory in the closing seconds.

Kittle made the catch on a 4th-and-2, unleashed a stiff arm on a defender, carried another player on his back and had his facemask grabbed in the process. Kittle’s run set up a 30-yard game-winning field goal from 49ers kicker Robbie Gould to give San Francisco the win.

“Our tight end coach [Jon Embree] always says, don't let one guy tackle you,” Kittle said after the game, according to the Sacramento Bee. “That's my mindset, just try to run through him, try to carry him as far as I can.”

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo told “Football Morning in America” that he heard the “Choice” play get relayed into his helmet. He said he told Kittle, “Hey, you’re gonna get the ball on this. You better win.”

Kittle had six catches for 67 yards and a touchdown in the 48-46 victory over the Saints. He has 60 catches for 754 yards and four touchdowns this season.

San Francisco moved to 11-2 with the win and sport the best record in the NFC.