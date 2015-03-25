Gentry backs Ogando in Rangers' win over Red Sox

Craig Gentry went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and three RBI, as the Texas Rangers downed the Boston Red Sox, 5-1, on Saturday in the second installment of a three-game set.

Ian Kinsler added a solo homer to help back a solid performance from Alexi Ogando (3-2), who tossed six-plus innings of one-run ball to pick up the win. He struck out four and allowed just six hits.

"This is a great ball club that we're playing against, they're in first place. To come in and take the first two games from them is a huge momentum swing, and hopefully we take it into the last game of the series," Gentry said.

Daniel Nava produced the only run for the Red Sox, who have been outscored by a 12-1 count in the first two games of the set. David Ortiz recorded a double to extend a hitting streak that dates back to last season to 24 games.

John Lackey (1-2) was saddled with the loss, surrendering three runs on six hits and three walks over five full frames. Boston was just 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position,

"We hit some ball right at people. We had some guys hit the ball on the screws, we'll be alright. It's a couple games, but we'll be alright," Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia said.

The Sox missed on opportunities to score in the third, fourth, six and seventh innings, and Texas finally broke through in the eighth.

Gentry extended the Rangers' two-run lead to four with one swing of the bat, crushing an offering from Boston reliever Koji Uehara into the left field seats to provide a comfortable 5-1 cushion for Texas.

Boston failed to produce a hit in the final two innings, and registered just seven for the game.

Kinsler's solo blast to begin the home half of the first staked the Rangers to an early 1-0 lead.

Ortiz extended his hitting streak with a two-bagger to start the second, and the Red Sox pulled even when he raced home on Nava's single up the middle.

Lackey got into trouble in the fourth, walking a pair of batters around a single from A.J. Pierzynski. Gentry then grounded one deep in the hole at third to Will Middlebrooks, whose ensuing throwing error allowed a pair of runs to come home to give Texas a 3-1 lead.

Game Notes

Boston's Jacoby Ellsbury recorded two hits and stole his 12th bag of the season ... The Red Sox left nine men on base ... Texas relievers Robbie Ross, Tanner Scheppers and Joe Nathan combined for three scoreless innings ... Middlebrooks made two errors at third for Boston.