Gay leads balanced attack as Grizzlies rout Kings

Rudy Gay was one of four Memphis players to point mark as the Grizzlies won their sixth straight game with 95 rout of the Sacramento Kings.

Gay had 23 points with four assists and four steals, Mike Conley netted a season-high 22 points, O.J. Mayo nailed six three-pointers en route to a 22- point night and Marc Gasol added 20 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis, which moved to 8-3 since All-Star forward Zach Randolph went down on January 1 with a torn MCL.

Marreese Speights' career revival continued as he scored 12 points to go with 15 rebounds.

Jimmer Fredette led the lowly Kings with 20 points.